Protective vests purchased for officers

Published on 23 November 2016
Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Franklin County law enforcement personnel and their families are proud to display the protective vests citizens helped to purchase.Franklin County law enforcement personnel and their families are proud to display the protective vests citizens helped to purchase.

Franklin County residents were quick to respond to the Adopt-a-Cop program that began earlier this year and protective vests were received at the Franklin County Sheriff’s office last week. An additional $1,200 is needed to purchase helmets for each officer. See the Nov. 24 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for the rest of this story and details on how to contribute to the program.

