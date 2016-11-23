Swan appointed to water district’s board of directors

News

Garold Edgar “Gary” Swan who lives in the Tall Tree development on Lake Cypress Springs was selected from among five applicants for appointment to the Pct. 4 seat on the Franklin County Water District’s Board of Directors at the district’s monthly meeting Tuesday evening, November 15.

Mr. Swan who currently resides in Lucas, Texas is in the process of moving to Franklin County full time after retirement. He has owned property at the lake for more than 18 years and is a registered voter in Franklin County. See the November 24 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more details about Mr. Swan’s background.