Four guilty, five more enter plea agreements in NETO cases

News

Four more former employees of the defunct Northeast Texas Opportunities, Inc. have been found guilty and five others await final judgement after entering pleas in United States District Court Eastern District of Texas in Texarkana

with the last judgement entered Monday, December 5. The indictments were (1) conspiracy to commit an offense against and to defraud the U.S. government, (2) theft of government property - aiding and abetting, and (3) fraud upon programs receiving federal funds - aiding and abetting.

Four of the employees recently pled and were found guilty to Count 1 by Judge Robert W. Schroeder, III. For details about those who have entered pleas in the case, see the December 8 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.