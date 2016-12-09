Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Early transition planned for ambulance, EMS services

Published on 11 December 2016
Hopkins County Emergency Medical Services (HC-EMC) teams are ready to roll in Franklin County with the change over date moved up 11 days to noon on Tuesday, December 20, in order to avoid the transition happening during the new year’s holiday.

The four year contract was approved in July. See the December 8 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for details about how the service will operate.

