Steven Hammons appointed to local city council

Published on 15 December 2016
Steven HammonsSteven Hammons was appointed to fill the empty Place 5 seat on the Mount Vernon City Council in a unanimous vote of those present for the monthly meeting Monday night, December 12.

He will take the oath of office at the start of the January 9, 2017 meeting. For background information about Mr. Hammons and other action taken at the meeting, see the December 15 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

