Arnold convicted of evidence tampering by shaving body hair

It took a seven woman, five man jury just 35 minutes to determine a triple guilty verdict for felony evidence tampering against Daniel Philip Arnold, age 33 of Mount Vernon,

after shaving the heads and eyebrows of himself and his two children to avoid a court ordered test for the presence of drugs. He remains in the Franklin County Jail awaiting sentencing on January 6. See the December 22 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for the rest of this story.