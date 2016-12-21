News

Hopkins County EMS delivered a new ambulance on Tuesday, December 20 with Franklin County painted on the side to County Judge Scott Lee, center, and other county employees.

Ambulance service will now be provided by HC-EMS. Team members are from right to left, Aaron Henry, Ray Ford, Jeff Sanderson, Brent Smith, and Danny Wilburn. For any emergency service, citizens should continue to call 911. For non-emergency transports, call 903-885-1141 and for additional information about HC-EMS call 885-7671.