Home destroyed

A passerby alerted authorities that the residence of Stephen Owen in the 8500 block of FM 1448 was on fire and fully involved around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27.

All four Franklin County volunteer fire departments were joined by the Winnsboro department to contain the blaze that appeared to have started on the back porch of the home and quickly spread to the attic. The Red Cross has been contacted to provide assistance. The Owen family did not have insurance.