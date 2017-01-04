Franklin County swearing in

Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Judge Lanny Ramsay, far right, left to right, Pct. 3 Commissioner Charlie Emerson, Sheriff Ricky Jones, Pct. 1 Commissioner Jerry Cooper, Tax Assessor Sue Ann Harper, County Attorney Gene Stump, and Constable Randy Green.Franklin County officials who were elected, or re-elected, during the November 2016 campaign were sworn into office during a ceremony on Sunday, January 1 in the District Courtroom.

Judge Lanny Ramsay, far right, administered the oath of office to each, and many opted to utilize a Bible that was used to swear in the first county officers in May 1875. Those sworn in were, left to right, Pct. 3 Commissioner Charlie Emerson, Sheriff Ricky Jones, Pct. 1 Commissioner Jerry Cooper, Tax Assessor Sue Ann Harper, County Attorney Gene Stump, and Constable Randy Green.

