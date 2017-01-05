High speed chase races through Southern Franklin, Winnsboro

News

Franklin County officers were involved in a high speed chase through the southern part of the county and parts of the City of Winnsboro on Friday, December 29.

DPS Trooper Mark McKinney attempted to make a traffic stop in Camp County on a 2002 Corvette. Instead of stopping, the driver, Diego Valdez, sped away. See the January 5 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for the rest of this story.