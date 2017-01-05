An atmosphere of positive change and justice for the wronged evident during 2016

News

The atmosphere of positive change and justice for the wronged was evident in 2016, as Mount Vernon and Franklin County saw criminals being punished, and the start of construction with promise of economic improvements on a variety of fronts.

Above,James A. Crawford’s thumb print is applied to court documents after he was convicted by a jury for the beating death of Kenneth Raley. See the January 5 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for the 2016 Year in Review story.