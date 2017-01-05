Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

An atmosphere of positive change and justice for the wronged evident during 2016

Published on 08 January 2017
James A. Crawford's thumb print is applied to court documents after he was convicted by a jury for the beating death of Kenneth Raley.The atmosphere of positive change and justice for the wronged was evident in 2016, as Mount Vernon and Franklin County saw criminals being punished, and the start of construction with promise of economic improvements on a variety of fronts.

See the January 5 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for the 2016 Year in Review story.

