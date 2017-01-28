Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Sun01292017

Last updateSat, 28 Jan 2017 10am

Back You are here: Home News News New director seated, revamped rules adopted

News

New director seated, revamped rules adopted

  • Print
Details
Category: News
Published on 29 January 2017
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Gary Swan took the oath of office and was seated as the newest member of the Franklin County Water District’s Board on Tuesday, January 17.

During the meeting, the board heard one comment about rule changes brought about by the flooding experienced at the end of 2015, before adopting them. For more details from the FCWD board meeting, see the January 26 edition of Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

Copyright © 2017 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.