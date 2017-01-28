News
New director seated, revamped rules adopted
- Published on 29 January 2017
Gary Swan took the oath of office and was seated as the newest member of the Franklin County Water District’s Board on Tuesday, January 17.
During the meeting, the board heard one comment about rule changes brought about by the flooding experienced at the end of 2015, before adopting them. For more details from the FCWD board meeting, see the January 26 edition of Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.