Water line break causes big water loss, boil water advisory

Published on 01 February 2017
Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

A back hoe is used to lift a fire hydrant out of the way of a water main break during the early hours of Sunday, Jan. 29.A break in a six inch water main from a fire hydrant on Watson St. resulted in a three day boil-water advisory being issued for residents and businesses receiving water from the City of Mount Vernon.

The break was discovered Saturday evening, Jan. 28. The boil water advisory was lifted about 1 p.m. Tuesday. For the rest of this story, see the Feb. 2 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

