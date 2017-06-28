Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Powerful collision

Published on 28 June 2017
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

First responders work to extract an 18 wheeler driver from the crushed cab of his truck.First responders work to extract an 18 wheeler driver from the crushed cab of his truck. The truck rammed the back of the truck in the distance so hard that both sets of back axles came loose.

One axle can be seen in the foreground, and the other is lodged under the front wheels of the truck at the right of the picture. A fuel tank was also knocked loose and spilled diesel across both lanes of I-30 following the wreck around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 22. See the full story on Page 5 of this edition.

