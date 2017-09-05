Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Hurricane relief

Published on 04 September 2017
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Brenda Sprayberry, Jeff Nickolson, and Mikayla Marlowe accept bottled water and diapers from Candy Wilhite as they load a bus with supplies for victims of Hurricane Harvey.Brenda Sprayberry, Jeff Nickolson, and Mikayla Marlowe accept bottled water and diapers from Candy Wilhite as they load a bus with supplies for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Mr. Nickolson and his wife, Katrina, decided Monday morning that they would take the Marcus Lindsey Band bus to Houston to provide a place to sleep for friends who were using their boat to rescue victims. They put out on Facebook their plans and offered to take supplies. They parked at Tom Scott Lumber and were overwhelmed with the response from the Mount Vernon community.

