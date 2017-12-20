Natural gas outage chills customers

News

A fleet of CenterPoint Energy service trucks staged at Little Creek Park on Wednesday, December 13. The Mount Vernon area was without natural gas service for approximately 24 hours last week from Tuesday, December 12 until late Wednesday, December 13.

CenterPoint employees from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas converged on the area to assist in restoring service. See the December 21 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more information about this outage