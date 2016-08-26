School News
Four new teachers start at Sulphur Bluff
- Published on 28 August 2016
There were four new staff members at Sulphur Bluff ISD to greet returning students last Monday. Kevin Matheny will teach U.S. history, world history, and geography at Sulphur Bluff High School.
He will also coach volleyball, softball, baseball and track. For more about his background and the three other new teachers joining the staff at Sulphur Bluff, see the August 25 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.