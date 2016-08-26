Four new teachers start at Sulphur Bluff

School News

There were four new staff members at Sulphur Bluff ISD to greet returning students last Monday. Kevin Matheny will teach U.S. history, world history, and geography at Sulphur Bluff High School.

He will also coach volleyball, softball, baseball and track. For more about his background and the three other new teachers joining the staff at Sulphur Bluff, see the August 25 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.