Hunnicutt to be inducted into school’s League of Honor

School News

Two former students, one of whom was also an employee of Mount Vernon schools, make up the 2016 class of inductees into the Franklin County League of Honor.

Edna Hunnicutt and Jerry Jumper will be honored during ceremonies on Friday night, Sept. 16. The community is invited to a reception to honor the individuals and their families at 6 p.m. the evening of the induction in the high school library. The group will also be recognized during half-time of the Tiger football game that evening. Biographical information for Mrs. Hunnicutt can be found inthe Sept. 8 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald, and information for Mr. Jumper will be featured in the Sept. 15 edition.