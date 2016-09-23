Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Ceremonies for League of Honor set for Friday night

Published on 15 September 2016
Jerry JumperEdna Hunnicutt and Jerry Jumper will be inducted into Mount Vernon ISD’s League of Honor on Friday, September 16.

The community is invited to a reception to honor the individuals and their families at 6 p.m. the evening of the induction in the High School Library. The group will also be recognized during half-time of the Tiger football game that evening. Biographical information for Mrs. Hunnicutt can be found in the Sept. 8 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. Mr. Jumper’s information is included in the Sept. 15 edition.

