Homecoming Court

Members of the 2016 Homecoming Court include, front row, Savanna Oud, Elizabeth Stone, McKay Patrick, Savannah Wagner, Emily Olivas, Katelyn Tran, Taylor Copeland, and back row, Brandon Williams, Kasey Cannaday, Taylor Ibarra, and Barnabas Hughes. See the September 15 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more about these students.

