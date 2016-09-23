School News
Patrick, Williams crowned 2016 queen, king
- Details
- Category: School News
- Published on 21 September 2016
- Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
McKay Patrick and Brandon Williams were crowned the 2016 homecoming queen and king during pre-game ceremonies on Friday, September 16 at Don Meredith Stadium.
This is the first time a king has been named in more than 15 years. For more about these two students and others chosen to represent their classes, see the September 22 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.