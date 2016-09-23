Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Mon09262016

Last updateFri, 23 Sep 2016 10pm

Patrick, Williams crowned 2016 queen, king

Published on 21 September 2016
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

McKay Patrick and Brandon Williams were crowned the 2016 homecoming queen and king during pre-game ceremonies on Friday, September 16McKay Patrick and Brandon Williams were crowned the 2016 homecoming queen and king during pre-game ceremonies on Friday, September 16 at Don Meredith Stadium.

This is the first time a king has been named in more than 15 years. For more about these two students and others chosen to represent their classes, see the September 22 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

