School News
School district Backs the Blue
- Details
- Category: School News
- Published on 28 September 2016
- Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
Staff and students from Mount Vernon ISD showed their support for local law enforcement with letters, banners, and a luncheon on Friday, September 16.
Many students wrote letters and made banners for local officers letting them know how much their service was appreciated. For more about this project, see the September 22 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.