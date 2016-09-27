Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

School district Backs the Blue

Published on 28 September 2016
Sheriff Ricky Jones, center, and members of his staff accepts letters, banners, and luncheon items from Mount Vernon ISD students.Staff and students from Mount Vernon ISD showed their support for local law enforcement with letters, banners, and a luncheon on Friday, September 16.

Many students wrote letters and made banners for local officers letting them know how much their service was appreciated. For more about this project, see the September 22 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

