Bobby Maples to be honored Friday

Published on 06 October 2016
Bobby MaplesBobby Maples will be honored for his 14 year professional football career on Friday, October 7 prior to the Mount Vernon and Winnsboro football game and then during half time for his career in the National Football League (NFL).

The public is invited to a reception at 6 p.m. on October 7 in the high school library. Members of the Mount Vernon High School graduating classes of 1961 and 1962 are specifically invited. For more information about Mr. Maples’ career, see the October 6 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

