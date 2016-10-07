Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Tiger band sweeps ratings at Four States Marching Festival

The Mount Vernon High School Tiger BandThe Mount Vernon High School Tiger Band swept the ratings at the Four States Marching Festival in Texarkana on Saturday, October 1.

  The Tiger Band received straight division ones from the judges present for all sections: colorguard, drum majors, drum line, and band. For more about this year’s program and upcoming competitions, see the October 6 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

