Duke Talent qualifiers announced

School News

Students from Mount Vernon Junior High qualified for Duke University’s Seventh Grade Talent Search for the 2016-2017 school year.

The search identifies academically talented seventh graders based on standardized test scores. These students are now eligible to participate in an above-level testing experience by taking either the ACT or SAT college entrance exams which give them even greater insight into their academic abilities. For a listing of this year’s students who qualified, see the October 20 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.