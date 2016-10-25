Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Duke Talent qualifiers announced

Published on 26 October 2016
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Duke Talent Search qualifiersStudents from Mount Vernon Junior High qualified for Duke University’s Seventh Grade Talent Search for the 2016-2017 school year.

The search identifies academically talented seventh graders based on standardized test scores. These students are now eligible to participate in an above-level testing experience by taking either the ACT or SAT college entrance exams which give them even greater insight into their academic abilities. For a listing of this year’s students who qualified, see the October 20 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

