Cheerleaders to cheer in Macy’s parade

Published on 21 November 2016
Those participating are front row, Jordan Chitsey, Elizabeth Stone, Michaela Hollingsworth, Gracee Damron; back row, coach Emily Hunt, McKlayne Cook, and coach Jenna Wilkins.Five Mount Vernon High School cheerleaders have been invited to perform in the 90th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City this week.

They are taking part in the Spirit of America productions, which is preparing two performances for the parade. See the Nov. 17 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more information about this opportunity.

