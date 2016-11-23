School News
Cheerleaders to cheer in Macy’s parade
- Published on 21 November 2016
Five Mount Vernon High School cheerleaders have been invited to perform in the 90th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City this week.
They are taking part in the Spirit of America productions, which is preparing two performances for the parade. See the Nov. 17 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more information about this opportunity.