School News
Coloring contest
12 December 2016
Students at Mount Vernon Elementary School recently participated in a “Design Your Own Happy Meal Box” coloring contest organized by McDonalds of Mount Vernon.
The students received a complimentary Happy Meal or vanilla ice cream cone card as reward Their art work will be displayed in the lobby of the McDonalds. For a listing of winners, see the December 8 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.