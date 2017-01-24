Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

MVHS Band recieves Four States Honors

Published on 22 January 2017
Jerod Pitts, Kyle Mosley, Cole Burling, Caleb Hassell and Kris SiddensFive Mount Vernon High School Tiger Band students were selected as members of the Four States Bandmasters Association Honor Band.

Jerod Pitts, Kyle Mosley, Cole Burling, Caleb Hassell and Kris Siddens were chosen to participate in the three-day clinic and concert on January 12 through January 14 in Texarkana.  See the January 19 edition of the  Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more about this honor.

