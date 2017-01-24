MVHS Band recieves Four States Honors

School News

Five Mount Vernon High School Tiger Band students were selected as members of the Four States Bandmasters Association Honor Band.

Jerod Pitts, Kyle Mosley, Cole Burling, Caleb Hassell and Kris Siddens were chosen to participate in the three-day clinic and concert on January 12 through January 14 in Texarkana. See the January 19 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more about this honor.