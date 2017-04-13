Band students advance to UIL State Solo and Ensemble competition

Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

MVHS Band students advancing to UIL State Solo and Ensemble competition.Members of the Mount Vernon High School Tiger Band recently competed in the Region IV UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest and 23 students qualified to advance to the State competition.

The State competition will be in Austin on Memorial Day weekend. A fund raising meal to help offset travel expenses has been set for Friday, April 7. For a listing of students qualifying for the state competition, see the April 6 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

