School News

The Mount Vernon FFA Land Judging Team won first place out of 20 schools at the area contest April 4 at NTCC.

There were 88 individuals, and Kris Siddens won first place at the event. Savanna Oud was fourth, Lauren Rhea was ninth, and Cade Hyman was 13th. Layton Wright was 22nd. The finish qualifies the Mount Vernon team to advance to the state contest.