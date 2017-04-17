School News
15 April 2017
The Mount Vernon High School UIL Accounting team won first place at the regional competition and has earned the right to advance to the state competition.
Team members are, front row, Katelyn Tran, Lauren Tran, second row, Hayley Tullis, and Michael Gage. Shown at the top is Brandon Williams. He is advancing to state after placing second in current issues at the regional competition.