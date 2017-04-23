DI team advancing to Globals

School News

The Mount Vernon ISD Destination Imagination (DI) team will be advancing to the Global competition May 24-27 in Knoxville, Tenn.

The team earned fifth place at the State level in Lubbock on April 8, but they won the High Instant Challenge Award and earned the right to advance. For more information about the team, see the April 20 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.