Williams accepted to Air Force Academy
- Published on 28 April 2017
- Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
Mount Vernon High School senior Brandon Williams was presented with a letter of acceptance to attend the United States Air Force Academy by U.S. Representative John Ratcliffe during ceremonies on Wednesday, April 19.
For details about this outstanding student and his accomplishments at MVHS, see the April 27 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.