Resignation accepted, replacement appointed, charges dropped
- Category: School News
- Published on 31 August 2017
Members of the Mount Vernon School Board officially accepted the resignation of member Mellisa Dunavant during a special called meeting at noon on Monday, August 28.
During the meeting, the group appointed Buffy Hymer to fill the vacant seat on the board. For more information, see the August 31 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.