Homecoming game Friday, Tigers face Hooks
- Published on 13 September 2017
- Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
Colton Hughes and Jorge Gutierrez found an innovative ride for the Homecoming Parade atop a tractor’s raised bucket.
Homecoming will be observed during the Mount Vernon Tigers and Hooks Hornets football game on Friday, September 15 and a Homecoming dance will be Saturday night. For more details, see the September 14 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.