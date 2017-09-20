Sims, Crow crowned 2017 queen, king

School News

Bryce Crow and Lindsey Sims were crowned the 2017 homecoming king and queen during pre-game ceremonies on Friday, September 15 at Don Meredith Stadium.

Miss Sims is the daughter of Thomas Sims and Renae Roden. Mr. Crow is the son of Sarah McSwain. To learn more about these students, and others who made up the Homecoming Court, see the September 21 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.