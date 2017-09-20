Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Wed09202017

Last updateWed, 20 Sep 2017 4pm

Back You are here: Home News School News Sims, Crow crowned 2017 queen, king

School News

Sims, Crow crowned 2017 queen, king

  • Print
Details
Category: School News
Published on 20 September 2017
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Bryce Crow and Lindsey Sims were crowned the 2017 homecoming kingBryce Crow and Lindsey Sims were crowned the 2017 homecoming king and queen during pre-game ceremonies on Friday, September 15 at Don Meredith Stadium.

Miss Sims is the daughter of Thomas Sims and Renae Roden. Mr. Crow is the son of Sarah McSwain. To learn more about these students, and others who made up the Homecoming Court, see the September 21 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

Copyright © 2017 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.