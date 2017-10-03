All-Region Jazz honors

School News

Five students from the Mount Vernon High School band made the All-Region Jazz band. They are Karen Alonso, alto saxophone, Audra Larsen, baritone saxophone, Jerod Pitts, trombone, Cole Burling, trumpet, and Mack Pryor, tenor saxophone.

The students participated in a clinic and concert at Pleasant Grove High School Auditorium in Texarkana on Saturday, September 23.