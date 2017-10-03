Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Tue10032017

Last updateTue, 03 Oct 2017 9am

Back You are here: Home News School News All-Region Jazz honors

School News

All-Region Jazz honors

  • Print
Details
Category: School News
Published on 03 October 2017
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Karen Alonso, alto saxophone, Audra Larsen, baritone saxophone, Jerod Pitts, trombone, Cole Burling, trumpet, and Mack Pryor, tenor saxophone.Five students from the Mount Vernon High School band made the All-Region Jazz band. They are Karen Alonso, alto saxophone, Audra Larsen, baritone saxophone, Jerod Pitts, trombone, Cole Burling, trumpet, and Mack Pryor, tenor saxophone.

The students participated in a clinic and concert at Pleasant Grove High School Auditorium in Texarkana on Saturday, September 23.

Copyright © 2017 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.