It’s a 3-peat!

School News

For the third year in just the three year history of the program, the Mount Vernon High School cheerleaders won the State UIL championship in the Game Day Cheer competition.

They competed against 74 teams in the 3A division at the Fort Worth Convention Center on January 11. Mount Vernon won two of the three categories and was in first place with a score of 220.93 going into the final round. The team hit a perfect finals routine to take the state championship title. See the January 18 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more about this accomplishment.