Youth rodeo series provides competition for local kids

Published on 04 November 2016
Rylie Stinson holds on tight during the Pony Bronc ride.Rylie Stinson holds on tight during the Pony Bronc ride. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Posse’s first youth rodeo was conducted on Saturday, October 29 at the arena on FM 115.

Many of the 51 registered competitors participated in several of the 23 events. For a listing of first place winners in each event, see the November 3 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. To see more photos from this event click here.

