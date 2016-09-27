Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Tue09272016

Last updateTue, 27 Sep 2016 4pm

Back You are here: Home Sports School Sports Tigers run past Ore City, 40-26

School Sports

Tigers run past Ore City, 40-26

  • Print
Details
Category: Sports News
Published on 22 September 2016
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Kevi Evans (3) leaves Ore City players in his dust while returning a kick for 42 yards.Kevi Evans (3) leaves Ore City players in his dust while returning a kick for 42 yards. After a tumultuous week in the life of the Mount Vernon Tiger football team,

the boys pulled together and ran past the Ore City Rebels for a 40-26 victory before a large homecoming crowd. For details and individual statistics from the game, and changes the team made last week, see the Sept. 22 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

Copyright © 2016 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.