Tigers run past Ore City, 40-26

School Sports

Kevi Evans (3) leaves Ore City players in his dust while returning a kick for 42 yards. After a tumultuous week in the life of the Mount Vernon Tiger football team,

the boys pulled together and ran past the Ore City Rebels for a 40-26 victory before a large homecoming crowd. For details and individual statistics from the game, and changes the team made last week, see the Sept. 22 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.