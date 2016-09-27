School Sports
Lady Tigers wrap up two wins in one night
- Published on 24 September 2016
Rylee Keys returns a serve for the Mount Vernon Lady Tiger volleyball team. The ladies finished up their pre-season schedule with double victories in a double header in Tiger gym on Tuesday, September 13.
The beat both Cumby and Lone Oak to post a 21-7 record. See the Sept. 22 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for details and statistics from these games.