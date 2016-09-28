Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Wed09282016

Last updateWed, 28 Sep 2016 4pm

Back You are here: Home Sports School Sports Tigers dominate Grand Saline, 50-21

School Sports

Tigers dominate Grand Saline, 50-21

  • Print
Details
Category: Sports News
Published on 28 September 2016
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Tiger linebacker Cameron Woods (30) thwarted Grand Saline’s quarterback Trent Easley’s attempt to hurdle him on a running play.Tiger linebacker Cameron Woods (30) thwarted Grand Saline’s quarterback Trent Easley’s attempt to hurdle him on a running play.

Woods picked him up and slammed him to the ground for only a minimal gain. The Mount Vernon Tiger football team was fierce throughout the game against the Grand Saline Indians and dominated both sides of the ball for a 50-21 victory on Friday, September 23. For details from the game, see the September 29 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. To see more photo from this football game click here.

Copyright © 2016 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.