Thu09292016

Last updateThu, 29 Sep 2016 3pm

Lady Tigers start district with pair of victories

Category: Sports News
Published on 29 September 2016
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Alissa Hill reaches high to tap the ball over the net and above two Chisum players.Alissa Hill reaches high to tap the ball over the net and above two Chisum players. The Mount Vernon Lady Tiger volleyball team started district play with victories over their first two opponents, Como-Pickton and Paris Chisum.

They now have a 23-7 overall record, and are ranked 15th in the state by the Texas Girls Coaches Association. See the September 29 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for details from the game and individual statistics. Too see more photos from the Lady Tigers Volleyball games click here.

