Tiger teams run at Titus County Fair

Published on 10 October 2016
Tyler Cooper of Mount Vernon battles with Adam Valenzuela in the fifty yards leading to the finish line.Tyler Cooper of Mount Vernon battles with Adam Valenzuela in the fifty yards leading to the finish line. Cooper edged ahead by four seconds in the race.

The Mount Vernon varsity boys were 12th out of 18 teams. Cooper was the first Tiger to finish the race. He was 17th overall with a time of 17:34.81. For a listing of other Tiger runners and their time and place, see the October 6 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

