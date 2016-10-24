Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Lady Tigers secure District 13-3A Championship

Published on 21 October 2016
Heather Brown digs low to return a serve for the Lady Tigers.Heather Brown digs low to return a serve for the Lady Tigers. She earned 29 points on serves against Prairiland on Friday. With their victory over Prairiland last Fridy, the Mount Vernon Lady Tiger volleyball team secured the District 13-3A championship.

The Lady Tigers are now 6-1 in district play and 27-8 overall, with one regular season game remaing. The team will honor their seniors on Tuesday, Oct. 25. For details from last week’s games, see the October 20 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

