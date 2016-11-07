Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Mon11072016

Last updateMon, 07 Nov 2016 4pm

Back You are here: Home Sports School Sports Tigers poised for play-offs

School Sports

Tigers poised for play-offs

  • Print
Details
Category: Sports News
Published on 04 November 2016
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Kevi Evans leaps over the pylon to score a touchdown for the Mount Vernon Tigers.Kevi Evans leaps over the pylon to score a touchdown for the Mount Vernon Tigers. The Tiger football team is poised to advance to post season play for the first time since 2005.

The Tigers will face White Oak in the Bi-District playoff round. The game has been set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 10 at Gilmer High School. Mount Vernon will sit on the visitor’s side of the field. For information from Mount Vernon’s game against Farmersville, see the November 3 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. To see more photos from this football game click here.

Copyright © 2016 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.