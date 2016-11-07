Tigers poised for play-offs

School Sports

Kevi Evans leaps over the pylon to score a touchdown for the Mount Vernon Tigers. The Tiger football team is poised to advance to post season play for the first time since 2005.

The Tigers will face White Oak in the Bi-District playoff round. The game has been set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 10 at Gilmer High School. Mount Vernon will sit on the visitor’s side of the field. For information from Mount Vernon’s game against Farmersville, see the November 3 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. To see more photos from this football game click here.