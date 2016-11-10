Lady Tigers finish year as Area Finalists

School Sports

The 2016 Mount Vernon Lady Tiger volleyball team finished their season as Area Finalists last week. They had a 29-9 overall season record and were District 13-3A Champions with a 7-1 record.

According to MaxPreps, Savannah Wagner finished the season with 505 kills and is ranked first for 3A. Wagner holds the school record of 1,332 kills for her career as a Lady Tiger hitter. For more information and individual statistics from the Lady Tigers’ final games, see the Nov. 10 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.