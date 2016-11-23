Tigers open season with 60 point victory

School Sports

Hylke Talsma shoots for two from under the basket against DeKalbThe Mount Vernon Tiger varsity basketball team opened their 2016-17 season with an 83-22 victory over the Dekalb Bears.

Head Coach Joe Thomas starts the 2016 season with eight returning lettermen from last year. See the November 24 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for individual statistics from the game. To see more photos from this basketball game click here.