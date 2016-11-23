Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Tigers open season with 60 point victory

Hylke Talsma shoots for two from under the basketHylke Talsma shoots for two from under the basket against DeKalbThe Mount Vernon Tiger varsity basketball team opened their 2016-17 season with an 83-22 victory over the Dekalb Bears.

Head Coach Joe Thomas starts the 2016 season with eight returning lettermen from last year. See the November 24 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for individual statistics from the game. To see more photos from this basketball game click here.

