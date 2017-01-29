School Sports
Tigers in second at season mid-point
- Details
- Category: Sports News
- Published on 26 January 2017
- Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
Ty’Rese Linwood shoots over an opponent for the Tigers. The Mount Vernon Tiger varsity basketball team defeated both Chisum and Como-Pickton this week and are firmly in second place half-way through District 13-3A competition.
See the January 26 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for game information and individual statistics. To see more photos from the Tigers basketball games click here.