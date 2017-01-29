Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Mon01302017

Last updateSun, 29 Jan 2017 3pm

Back You are here: Home Sports School Sports Tigers in second at season mid-point

School Sports

Tigers in second at season mid-point

  • Print
Details
Category: Sports News
Published on 26 January 2017
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Ty’Rese Linwood shoots over an opponent for the Tigers.Ty’Rese Linwood shoots over an opponent for the Tigers. The Mount Vernon Tiger varsity basketball team defeated both Chisum and Como-Pickton this week and are firmly in second place half-way through District 13-3A competition.

See the January 26 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for game information and individual statistics. To see more photos from the Tigers basketball games click here.

Copyright © 2017 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.