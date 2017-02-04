Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Sixth ranked Lady Tigers lead Dist. 13-3A

Published on 02 February 2017
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Sam Lowry flys in for a layup.The Mount Vernon Lady Tigers basketball team remains perfect in district competition with a 10-0 record after defeating both Cooper and Prairiland last week.

The Lady Tigers are ranked sixth in 3A competition by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. For details and individual statistics from last week’s game, see the Feb. 2 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

