School Sports
Sixth ranked Lady Tigers lead Dist. 13-3A
- Details
- Category: Sports News
- Published on 02 February 2017
- Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
The Mount Vernon Lady Tigers basketball team remains perfect in district competition with a 10-0 record after defeating both Cooper and Prairiland last week.
The Lady Tigers are ranked sixth in 3A competition by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. For details and individual statistics from last week’s game, see the Feb. 2 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.